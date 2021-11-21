PM Modi sets tone for UP elections 2022; Opposition exudes confidence in win

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi sets tone for UP elections 2022

Highlights BJP ministers are regularly visiting Uttar Pradesh and are interacting with the people of the state

The saffron party has already appointed the election in charge and election co-in-charge for UP

The areas have been divided among three big names of the party - JP Nadda, Amit Shah & Rajnath Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already begun putting in efforts to address the people of Uttar Pradesh, ahead of the assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2022. And not just in UP, elections are scheduled in five states, with UP being the most important one for the saffron party. The Opposition parties, however, claim to be forming the next government post polls.

It is notable that PM Modi had left the Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat after winning in 2014 and chose Varanasi as his working constituency, keeping the importance and significance of Uttar Pradesh in mind.

The prime minister knows that the route to New Delhi in 2024 goes through the assembly polls in 2022.

UP Polls 2022: How BJP is preparing for the BIG election

With the model code of conduct to be implemented in January, the BJP has set its foot forth. Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah has cleared the air that Yogi Adityanath will be the chief ministerial candidate.

The ministers of the Narendra Modi government are regularly visiting the state and are interacting with the people through the foundation stone laying ceremonies and inauguration of various projects.

The BJP has already appointed the election in charge and election co-in-charge. Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Anurag Thakur, and four other members have been assigned the responsibilities. Arjun Ram Meghwal, Shobha Karandlaje, Annapurna Devi, and party General Secretary Saroj Pandey, former Haryana Minister Captain Abhimanyu, and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Thakur have been made co-incharge.

The areas have been divided among three big names of the party. BJP National President JP Nadda has been assigned two areas whereas Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have been assigned two areas each. JP Nadda for Gorakhpur and Kanpur, Rajnath Singh for Kashi and Awadh and Amit Shah for Braj and West.

On top of it, Prime Minister Modi himself is monitoring the work.

UP Polls 2022: State being specifically monitored by PM Modi

Uttar Pradesh is the first state where the prime minister visited for three days. Earlier this month, PM Modi visited Sultanpur where he inaugurated the Purvanchal Expressway. Later, he visited Mahoba and Jhansi for the event.

The prime minister has participated in the IG-DIG conference from across the country being held in Lucknow. He reached Raj Bhawan on November 19 and will leave for New Delhi in the later half on November 21. He would again visit UP's Noida where he would lay the foundation stone for Asia's largest Jewar Airport.

The prime minister is interacting with the people of the state on a regular basis and enumerating the work done by his government along with pointing out corruption, lawlessness, and nepotism of the previous governments.

With the massive preparations, it becomes clear that the prime minister will not leave the upcoming state election on Yogi Adityanath alone. He will hold massive rallies in the time to come in the run-up of the election.

UP Polls 2022: Opposition plays the card

Congress State President Ajay Kumar Lallu has said that the prime minister is paying frequent visits to Uttar Pradesh because of the fear of defeat in the upcoming election.

"The people are upset, youth is unemployed and the women are unsafe. Inflation is at its peak, the farmers are dying. The BJP will lose because of these issues. They know that we will win and so the BJP members are visiting Uttar Pradesh so often," he said.

He further claimed that Congress will form the government in the state.

A former minister in the Samajwadi Party government, Abhishek Mishra has said that the BJP has known that they are not going to form the government in the elections. He further claimed that his party will form the government with the full majority.

Talking about the prime minister's visit to the state, Bahujan Samaj Party Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Siddharth said that the BJP knows that they are not going to return to power.

However, he said that none of the parties will get a full majority in the upcoming elections and it will be a trilateral struggle.

He said that the voters of the BSP are silent and only his party has the election booth committee. Each committee has five members who are given the responsibility to assure 10 voters each.

Different parties have their own claims regarding the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. But this election is very important. If UP is won, Delhi will not be much of a struggle to win.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Samajwadi Party suffers big jolt ahead of UP polls, 4 top leaders join BJP