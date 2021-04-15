MTech student dies at IIT Roorki after getting tested negative for COVID 19

Image Source : PTI 23-year-old MTech student dies in COVID isolation center after getting tested negative

Covid 19 is spreading like wildfire in the country. In a situation like this, there are efforts everywhere to ramp up testing and isolation. However, a student died at a COVID quarantine center on the IIT Roorkee campus after he tested negative for the infection. This has prompted the authorities to launch a magisterial probe.

The 23-year-old MTech student was a resident of Chandigarh and was admitted to the center on April 11th. He died on Wednesday night after being tested Covid negative.

Garhwal Division Commissioner Ravinath Raman said the RT-PCR test report of the IIT student had come out negative recently. A magisterial inquiry will be launched into the incident to find out the cause of his death, he said. Eighty-nine students of the IIT-Roorkee tested positive for COVID-19 recently, prompting the authorities there to declare three buildings on its campus as containment zones.

