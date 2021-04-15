Thursday, April 15, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. MTech student dies at IIT Roorki after getting tested negative for COVID 19

MTech student dies at IIT Roorki after getting tested negative for COVID 19

A student died at a COVID quarantine centre on the IIT Roorkee campus after he tested negative for the infection

PTI PTI
Roorki Published on: April 15, 2021 17:42 IST
COVID 19
Image Source : PTI

23-year-old MTech student dies in COVID isolation center after getting tested negative

Covid 19 is spreading like wildfire in the country. In a situation like this, there are efforts everywhere to ramp up testing and isolation. However, a student died at a COVID quarantine center on the IIT Roorkee campus after he tested negative for the infection. This has prompted the authorities to launch a magisterial probe. 

The 23-year-old MTech student was a resident of Chandigarh and was admitted to the center on April 11th. He died on Wednesday night after being tested Covid negative. 

Garhwal Division Commissioner Ravinath Raman said the RT-PCR test report of the IIT student had come out negative recently. A magisterial inquiry will be launched into the incident to find out the cause of his death, he said. Eighty-nine students of the IIT-Roorkee tested positive for COVID-19 recently, prompting the authorities there to declare three buildings on its campus as containment zones.

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X