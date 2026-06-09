Monsoon advances rapidly across India; IMD predicts heavy rain in multiple states | Check forecast

New Delhi:

India’s southwest monsoon is advancing at a brisk pace, bringing early relief to several regions battling intense heat. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon has progressed into parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana as of June 8.

The weather department has indicated highly favorable conditions for further advancement over the next 2–3 days. During this period, the monsoon is expected to spread into remaining parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, and several northeastern states.

IMD warns of heavy rain, thunderstorms and possible hailstorm activity

Over the next 48 to 72 hours, several regions including Konkan-Goa, coastal Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, and the northeastern states are likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by rain. In some pockets, rainfall activity may turn intense.

The IMD has also issued warnings for possible hailstorms in isolated areas, raising concerns about localised crop damage and disruption. The northeast region, in particular, may witness heavy rainfall that could trigger waterlogging and landslide risks across vulnerable hilly terrain.

Delhi-NCR continues under heatwave-like conditions; light rain possible

Despite the monsoon’s progress elsewhere, Delhi-NCR continues to remain outside its immediate influence. The region is still reeling under severe heat, with temperatures crossing 43°C in several areas.

The IMD forecasts partly cloudy skies over the capital region, with isolated spells of light rain or drizzle due to western disturbances and local weather systems. However, these showers are unlikely to bring significant relief from heat and humidity, with maximum temperatures expected to remain between 38°C and 41°C.

Relief gradually building for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

Weather conditions in Uttar Pradesh are beginning to show signs of change, particularly in eastern and terai regions where thunderstorms and light to moderate rainfall are likely in the coming days. Western Uttar Pradesh, however, will continue to experience hot and humid conditions for now. The monsoon is expected to reach the state by mid-June.

In Bihar, moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal are expected to intensify rainfall activity over the next few days. Several districts in northern and eastern Bihar may witness thunderstorms and gusty winds, along with a possible drop in temperatures by 2–4°C, offering partial respite from the prevailing heat.

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