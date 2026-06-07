Weather update today: South India braces for heavy rainfall, North India faces rising temperatures

New Delhi:

India is witnessing two very different weather patterns at the same time. While several southern and northeastern states are receiving much-needed rainfall as the southwest monsoon continues to advance, large parts of northern and central India remain under the grip of intense summer heat.

Heavy rainfall in South India

The southwest monsoon has moved further into parts of Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and several northeastern states. The arrival of the rainy season is expected to provide relief from weeks of hot and dry weather in these regions.

Rainfall activity is likely to remain strong over the coming days, especially across Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and the Northeast. Weather officials have warned that some areas could receive very heavy rainfall, increasing the risk of waterlogging in cities and flooding in low-lying areas.

In hilly regions, authorities are also keeping a close watch on the possibility of landslides due to continuous rain. While the monsoon is welcomed by farmers and residents, heavy downpours can also create difficulties.

Roads in several cities may experience traffic disruptions due to water accumulation, and local authorities are advising people to stay updated on weather and traffic alerts. Commuters in rain-affected areas have been urged to plan their travel carefully and avoid flooded routes whenever possible.

North and Central India continue to sizzle

Weather conditions remain harsh across many parts of North and Central India. Temperatures in several areas are hovering between 38 and 43 degrees Celsius. Heatwave conditions are expected to affect isolated areas of Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh over the next few days.

Doctors and health authorities are advising people to drink plenty of water and avoid spending long hours outdoors during peak afternoon heat. Children, senior citizens and people with existing health conditions are being encouraged to take extra precautions.

Delhi likely to see some cloud cover

For residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region, Sunday is expected to bring partly cloudy skies. Although temperatures are still likely to remain high, the cloud cover may provide some relief from the intense sunshine.

Maximum temperatures are expected to stay between 38 and 40 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures could range from 26 to 28 degrees Celsius.

Also Read: When will monsoon reach Delhi-NCR after entering Kerala? Check IMD forecst dates