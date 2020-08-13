Modi becomes longest-serving non-Congress PM ever; replaces Vajpayee

Image Source : PTI Modi becomes longest-serving non-Congress PM ever

Narendra Modi has yet another milestone to his credit - becoming the longest-serving non-Congress Prime Minister of India. Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who held that distinction so far had three runs at India's top post - first for 13 days from May 16, 1996 till May 28, 1996, followed by his 408-day second tenure from March 19, 1998 till April 17, 1999 and finally his third tenure of 1,847 days from October 13, 1999 till May 22, 2004 bringing the total to 2,268 days.

Modi has surpassed veterans like Vajpayee who served as PM for 2,268 days, with all his terms combined.

He has also become the 4th longest-serving Prime Minister in the history of India, replacing Vajpayee with just Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Manmohan Singh ahead of him now.

Modi also has the distinction of being the longest-serving Chief Minister of Gujarat. The Modi wave led the BJP to power at the Centre in 2014. The wave turned into a tsunami in 2019, resulting in an even bigger mandate and a resounding victory marking Modi's second term in office.

