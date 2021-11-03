Centre asks ministries to prepare annual report card with actual data

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Centre has asked all ministries to prepare its annual report card with actual data. Annual reports of ministries will be circulated to the Members of Parliament (MPs) in next year's Budget Session.

An office memorandum of ministry of Parliamentary Affairs said that the annual report should reflect actual data from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021 and provide projections or estimates for the period January-March, 2022.

"On no account, supply of annual reports to the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariats, Press Information Bureau etc as indicated, should be delayed under the impression that these reports should contain the actual data as on March 31, 2022," it said.

The office memorandum further stated annual reports are required to be made available to Members of Parliament simultaneously before the 'Demands for Grants' are referred to the concerned departmentally related Standing Committees for their consideration.

The ministries are asked to submit annual report to the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariats. Ministries are also asked to submit annual reports to Press Information Bureau (PIB).

"All Ministries/Departments are requested to kindly ensure strict compliance of the above instructions," it added.

Ministries are requested to prepare their annual reports for the year 2021-22 in both Hindi and English versions in terms of the Official Language Act, 1963.

