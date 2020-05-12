Mobile internet service restored in Kashmir

Image Source : AP 2G internet service has been restored in Kashmir.

Mobile data services have been restored in the Kashmir valley, except in Pulwama and Shopian districts, after Jammu and Kashmir government passed an order on May 11. The internet speed, however, will remain restricted to 2G only across the Union Territory.

The low speed internet was suspended in Kashmir after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo at Pulwama in south Kashmir on May 6.

This comes after the Supreme Court on Monday passed an order to set up a high powered committee to look into restoration of 4G services in J&K.

The internet was suspended in Kashmir at the time of the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 2019.

It was restored in a phased manner, but high speed internet continues to remain blocked.

(With inputs from IANS)

