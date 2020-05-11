IRCTC opens bookings for 15 passenger trains. Check origin station, destination, arrival/departure time

Image Source : PTI FILE

The Indian Railways has thrown open bookings for at least 15 special passenger trains that will start running on May 12. The official website, irctc.co.in, faced a two-hour delay and began operating at 6 PM instead of the previously scheduled time of 4 PM on Monday. These trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

Within the first ten minutes, all AC-1 and AC-3 tickets for the Howrah-New Delhi train were sold. The Howrah-New Delhi train is slated to begin its journey on May 12 from Howrah at 5.05 pm. As per the ticket availability on the website, all AC-1 and AC-3 tickets for the Bhubaneswar-New Delhi special trains were also sold by 6.30 pm.

