No new coronavirus cases reported in last 24 hours in Mizoram

Mizoram reported no new coronavirus for the last 24 hours while 37 patients recovered on Friday. The northeastern state has been showing downtrend of COVID-19 cases for a few days and it reached to a day when zero COVID cases were recorded in the state.

Meanwhile, there are still 183 active cases of coronavirus in the state out of 2,157 confirmed cases so far. A total of 1,974 corona patients have been discharged till now.

On Thursday, the state had reported seven new cases out of which three were reported from Aizawl district and four from Mamit district. The recovery rate is 89.80 per cent.

Mizoram has not reported any fatality due to COVID-19 so far.

On September 9, the state witnessed the highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 69 patients including 48 Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, testing positive for the disease.

