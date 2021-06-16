Mission Punjab: Amit Shah, JP Nadda deliberate upon assembly polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. BJP leaders discuss Punjab assembly polls.

The BJP top brass on Tuesday held a meeting with the party's Punjab unit leaders to deliberate upon the assembly polls in the state to be held early next year.

BJP president JP Nadda, senior party leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with the party's Punjab unit head Ashwani Sharma and the party general secretary Tarun Chugh at the party headquarters in Delhi.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Sharma said the meeting was a routine affair and various issues were discussed including assembly polls in Punjab next year.

The BJP's long-time ally and senior partner in the state, Shiromani Akali Dal, had parted ways with it last year over the farm laws issue. The SAD has now joined hands with the BSP.

The BJP top brass has been holding similar meetings with leaders from various states.

Last week, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also visited the national capital and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well the party's top leaders Nadda and Shah.

BJP's general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh has been visiting various states reviewing the organisation activities.

Prime Minister Modi has also held long meetings over dinner with the BJP general secretaries and heads of its different wings.

These were followed by Modi holding a series of meetings with Union ministers in different groups.

Political observers and party insiders see these meetings as an exercise before long due cabinet rejig.

Latest India News