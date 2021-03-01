Ahead of 2022 Punjab polls, Prashant Kishor joins CM Amarinder Singh as his Principal Advisor

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Prashant Kishor joins Punjab CM Amarinder Singh as his Principal Advisor

Political strategist Prashant Kishor has joined Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh as his Principal Advisor. The development comes a year ahead of the assembly elections in Punjab. The state will go to polls in early 2022.

Kishor had handled the party's poll campaign in Punjab in the 2017 assembly polls.

Singh took to Twitter to make the announcement and said he was looking forward to working together with Kishor for the betterment of Punjab.

At present, Kishor's team I-PAC is working in planning Trinamool Congress' election campaign ahead of the polls. TMC had last week released a poll slogan - "Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chaye"- planned and conceptualized by Kishor and the team. The slogan portrayed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mascot with a focus on women voters and Bengali sub-nationalism. Back in December, Kishor had vowed to quit Twitter if the BJP crossed double digits in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections.

