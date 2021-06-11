Akali Dal, BSP likely to form alliance for Punjab polls 2022, formal announcement tomorrow

Akali Dal, BSP likely to form alliance for Punjab polls to be held next year.

SAD-BSP alliance news: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are likely to form an alliance for the next Punjab assembly election scheduled to be held next year. A final announcement about the alliance is likely to be made on Saturday, sources said.

Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal and BSP's General Secretary Satish Mishra, who reached Chandigarh on Friday, are expected to hold a joint press conference on Saturday to announce the pact.

According to sources, the Akali Dal is ready to give 18 seats to BSP. The Akali Dal had walked out of the BJP-led NDA over the new agriculture bills last year.

ALSO READ: 'No change of guard in Punjab': AICC panel submits report to Sonia Gandhi

The alliance will certainly cause some worry for Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which has been trying of make its presence felt in the state and emerge as the major force elbowing out both the SAD, BJP.

ALSO READ: Punjab's most wanted gangster, aide killed in encounter at residential complex in Kolkata

On the other hand, BSP, that has little to showcase in Punjab, would be hoping that the alliance with Akali Dal results in some gains in the northern state.

Latest India News