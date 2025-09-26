MiG-21 retires after six decades, know which aircraft to replace India's first supersonic fighter jet The MiG-21 fighter jet is set to retire after more than 60 years of service. At a farewell ceremony in Chandigarh, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh will lead the final flight. The indigenous Tejas, including its upgraded Mk1A variant, will replace the MiG-21.

New Delhi:

India's first supersonic fighter aircraft MiG-21 is all set to fly into the sunset on Friday, after serving the nation for more than six decades. A farewell ceremony is being held at Chandigarh Air Force Station where Air Chief Marshal AP Singh will fly the MiG-21 in a special "Cloud Formation". Once retired, the jet will become part of history, marking the end of an era in Indian military aviation. The MiG-21 was designed by Russia in the 1950s and inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 1963. Known for its blistering speed, the jet could fly faster than sound and reach up to Mach 2. Over the years, it proved its combat worth in multiple wars, including downing a Pakistani F-16 in 2019.

Which aircraft will replace the MiG-21?

With the retirement of MiG-21 squadrons, the IAF's overall squadron strength will temporarily decline. To fill the gap, the indigenous Tejas fighter jet is gradually taking over. Currently, Tejas is part of No. 45 Squadron "Flying Daggers" and No. 18 Squadron "Flying Bullets." Soon, a third Tejas squadron, No. 3 Squadron "Cobras", will also be inducted. The Cobra Squadron is expected to be deployed at an airbase in Rajasthan. As per officials, this strategic positioning aims to strengthen India's western front and ensure operational readiness against future threats.

Tejas Mk1A to be launched next month

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is set to roll out the first Tejas Mk1A aircraft next month from its Nashik production facility. The Tejas Mk1A is an advanced version of the existing Tejas, equipped with a modern radar, upgraded electronic warfare systems and superior combat capabilities. Its induction is expected to boost India's self-reliance, reduce dependence on foreign fighter platforms and modernise the IAF fleet.

ALSO READ: