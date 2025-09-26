MiG-21 farewell: From 1965 war to Balakot, the iconic jet set to fly into sunset after six decades of service The Indian Air Force bids farewell to the legendary MiG-21 fighter jet after six decades of service. From the 1965 and 1971 wars to the Balakot strike, here's a look at its glorious legacy as it takes its final flight in Chandigarh.

New Delhi:

After serving as India's aerial shield for nearly six decades, the iconic MiG-21 fighter jet is set to bid farewell to the skies on Friday in Chandigarh. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has planned a grand send-off, with full-dress rehearsals already conducted on Wednesday (September 24). During the practice, MiG-21s flew in formation alongside Jaguars and the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team, while the Akash Ganga skydivers stunned the audience by leaping from a height of nearly 4,000 feet.

Reliving the glory of 1965 and 1971 wars

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh will himself take the cockpit of the MiG-21 to mark the emotional farewell. Last month, he flew the aircraft from Rajasthan's Nal Air Base. The historic final sortie will be led by Squadron Leader Priya Sharma. Special recreations of the 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak wars will bring alive MiG-21's legendary combat moments. As per details, the IAF's 23rd Squadron, known as the "Panthers", will soar in a victory formation, followed by a "Cloud" formation of MiG-21s flying alongside India's indigenous Tejas aircraft. This symbolic gesture will show the transition from MiG-21 to the modern Tejas, carrying forward the nation's air dominance.

Water cannon salute to mark retirement

The emotional climax of the farewell will see six MiG-21s landing together in front of the main stage before being switched off forever. In line with IAF tradition, the aircraft will receive a water cannon salute before retirement. With this ceremony, both operational squadrons of the MiG-21--the Cobras and the Panthers--will be decommissioned. The event will be graced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, the chiefs of all three services, six former IAF chiefs and commanders-in-chief from all IAF commands.

A glorious legacy of the MiG-21

The MiG-21, designed by the Soviet Union in the 1950s, was inducted into the IAF in 1963. India went on to acquire a total of 874 aircraft with the final upgraded "Bison" version joining service in 2013. From the 1965 and 1971 wars against Pakistan to the Kargil conflict, the MiG-21 has been at the heart of India's aerial victories. In the 1971 war, it famously bombed the Dhaka Governor House during a crucial meeting, shattering the morale of East Pakistan's leadership and forcing them towards surrender. More recently in 2019, a MiG-21 Bison shot down Pakistan's advanced F-16 fighter during the Balakot conflict, proving its continued relevance even in modern aerial combat.

MiG-21: Accident-prone and ageing

One of the biggest reasons behind the phasing out is the MiG-21's poor safety record. More than 400 MiG-21s have crashed since their induction, as per reports. Many of these accidents were attributed to outdated technology, engine failures, and poor serviceability. Despite several upgrades and extensions of service life, the aircraft remained accident-prone. The MiG-21 has long struggled with mechanical problems and the high number of crashes over the years earned it the grim nickname "flying coffin". It is not the only unsettling label associated with the jet in India as it has also been referred to as the "widow maker".

