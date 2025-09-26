Who is Squadron Leader Priya Sharma? Meet the IAF woman pilot to lead MiG-21 jet's final flypast The Indian Air Force will retire its legendary MiG-21 fighter aircraft at Chandigarh Air Force Station. Squadron Leader Priya Sharma will make history as part of the final sortie. The farewell will feature a grand flypast, a water cannon salute, and participation by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

New Delhi:

The Indian Air Force is set to retire its iconic MiG-21 fighter jet on Friday (September 26), bringing an end to a glorious chapter that lasted over six decades. The farewell and decommissioning ceremony will be held at Chandigarh Air Force Station -- the very base where the aircraft was first inducted in 1963. The No. 23 Squadron, famously known as the "Panthers", will take part in the ceremonial flypast followed by a water cannon salute as the jets make their final landing.

Grand ceremony with dignitaries

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend the ceremony, which will also feature spectacular displays. The IAF's Akash Ganga skydiving team will showcase their skills, while the air warrior drill team will display precision in their moves. Air Chief Marshal AP Singh himself will fly one of the MiG-21s in formation during the decommissioning ceremony in order to make it a memorable finale.

Who is Squadron Leader Priya Sharma?

Among the six IAF pilots flying the last sortie is Squadron Leader Priya Sharma - a woman fighter pilot making history with this farewell. Sharma graduated from the Air Force Academy, Dundigal, in 2018 and is the seventh woman fighter pilot of the IAF. She was commissioned as a Flying Officer after receiving her graduation certificate from the then Army Chief Bipin Rawat, as reported by The Indian Express.

Journey of Squadron Leader Priya Sharma

Hailing from Jhunjhunu district in Rajasthan, Squadron Leader Sharma followed her father's footsteps to join the Air Force. An engineer by qualification, she was the only woman fighter pilot in her batch. As per the information, she began her journey at Hakimpet Air Force Station in Hyderabad and later moved to Bidar Air Force Station in Karnataka for advanced Stage 2 and Stage 3 fighter training. Sharma's passion for flying was ignited in her childhood when she often watched Jaguars and Hawk aircraft dominate the skies during her father’s posting at Bidar.

Part of MiG-21's legacy

Earlier in August, Squadron Leader Sharma flew in formation during the IAF Chief's MiG-21 farewell sorties at Nal Air Force Station in Bikaner. With her participation in the upcoming farewell, she will once again mark her presence in the legacy of India's most iconic fighter jet to make the moment historic.

