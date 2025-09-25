India likely to sign largest-ever Rs 66,500 crore deal for 97 Tejas jets with HAL today: Reports The mega 97-jet contract for the fourth-generation Tejas could be inked, just a day ahead of the retirement of 36 old MiG-21s that will reduce the IAF to its all-time low of 29 fighter squadrons (each has 16-18 jets).

India is reportedly set to sign one of the largest-ever fighter jet contracts, worth Rs 66,500 crore, for 97 Tejas Mark-1A aircraft with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Thursday, a report by TOI said. The mega 97-jet contract for the fourth-generation Tejas could be inked, just a day ahead of the retirement of 36 old MiG-21s that will reduce the IAF to its all-time low of 29 fighter squadrons (each has 16-18 jets).

IAF awaits first deliveries of 83 ‘improved’ jets

The development comes at a time when the Indian Air Force (IAF) awaits the first deliveries of 83 “improved” jets ordered in February 2021 for Rs 46,898 crore.

Going by comparison, Pakistan currently operates 25 squadrons and is expected to acquire at least 40 Chinese J-35A fifth-generation stealth jets and China has more than four times India’s fighter, bomber, and force-multiplier assets.

83 jets were scheduled for delivery between February 2024 and 2028

As part of the 2021 contract, all 83 jets were scheduled for delivery between February 2024 and February 2028. In the meantime, the Cabinet Committee on Security has approved the additional acquisition of 97 jets on August 19, 2025.

As per the report, the IAF had insisted that the new contract proceed only after the first deliveries from the earlier order. The HAL is expected to deliver the first two jets from the 2021 order by October.

HAL to progressively scale up production to 20 Tejas per year

HAL has also said that it will progressively scale up production to 20 Tejas per year, and then to 24-30 per year, with the third production line now fully functional in Nashik to add to the two existing ones at Bengaluru, apart from private sector supply chains

In the meantime, the IAF has stated it will accept these jets only after successful completion and certification of firing trials for Astra beyond-visual-range missiles, advanced short-range missiles, and laser-guided bombs.

