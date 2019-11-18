Microsoft Corporation co-founder Bill Gates meets PM Modi in Delhi

Image Source : PTI Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates, who is the chief guest of the eighth International Conference on Agriculture Statistics here, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (Representational)

Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates, who is the chief guest of the eighth International Conference on Agriculture Statistics here, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. The co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation also met Smriti Irani, Union Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development. "Prior to the launch of Bharatiya Poshan Krishi Kosh, had a productive meeting with Mr. Bill Gates on India's fight against malnutrition under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji," Irani said in a tweet.

Gates is attending the International Conference on Agriculture Statistics which is being held at the NASC Complex from November 18 to 21. India is hosting the event for the first time in which Gates would share his views on the importance of data and use of technology in agriculture.

The UN Food and Agriculture Organisation, US Department of Agriculture, Eurostat, India's Statistics and Programme Implementation Ministry and many other national and international organisations are participating in the event.

