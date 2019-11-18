Image Source : TWITTER/@NITISHKUMAR Bill Gates: Few places have made more progress in fighting poverty than Bihar

Bill Gates, billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder, on Sunday praised Bihar government's progress in fighting poverty and disease in the last 20 years, saying only few places have been able to surpass the achievements made by the state. The co-chair and trustee of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, who is on a visit to Bihar, said this at a meeting with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna.

Here's what Bill Gates said praising Bihar

"Over the past 20 years, few places have made more progress against poverty and disease than Bihar. Compared to her mother born two decades ago, a child born today in Bihar is twice more likely to reach her fifth birthday," Bill Gates said in a statement.

"Now, we have to make sure that all children are able to grow up healthy and get a good education. And our foundation remains committed to working with the state government to make that happen," Gates said.

"We are pleased with our collaboration with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to improve public health services, community level behaviour change, scaling up innovation across health, nutrition and agriculture," Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said.

"Bihar is keen to continue partnership with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to further strengthen sustainable systems across departments like health, social welfare, agriculture, empowerment of women and rural development," Nitish said.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation was committed to working with the state government to ensure health and education for all children, the release said.

The state government also announced its commitment for continued partnership with the foundation to find solutions to the state's critical health and development goals.

