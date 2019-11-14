Image Source : PTI MHA appoints 2 advisors to assist Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor

The Ministry of Home Affairs has appointed two advisors to assist the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The two are retired IAS officer K.K. Sharma and former IPS officer Farooq Khan.

The order was issued by the Department of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Affairs in the MHA.

Jammu and Kashmir was formally bifurcated into two Union Territories - J&K and Ladakh - on October 31, following revocation of special status to the erstwhile state on August 5.

ALSO READ: Teachers protest against new education policy

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi misquoted SC on Rafale, must apologise, says Ravi Shankar Prasad