Thursday, November 14, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Teachers protest against new education policy

Teachers protest against new education policy

They raised slogans against the government. Teachers are currently at the Barakhamba Road.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: November 14, 2019 14:00 IST
Teachers protest against new education policy
Image Source : PTI

Teachers protest against new education policy

Teachers from various universities of the national capital on Thursday took out a protest march from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar against the New Education Policy and several other issues. The issue of the Jawaharlal Nehru University's hostel fee hike also echoed in the march. JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh participated in the march.

The march also saw a huge presence of students from various universities.

They raised slogans against the government.

Teachers are currently at the Barakhamba Road.

ALSO READ: JNU teachers' association extends support to protesting students

ALSO READ: Mathematician Vashishth Narayan Singh passes away

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryShashi Tharoor hails SC decision to refer Sabarimala issue to larger bench