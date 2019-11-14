Thursday, November 14, 2019
     
Famous mathematician Vashishth Narayan Singh, a resident of Basantpur in Bhojpur district, was shifted to PMCH last month. However, he was discharged following treatment. He is said to have challenged Einstein's theory of relativity.  

Patna Published on: November 14, 2019 12:50 IST
Mathematician Vashishth Narayan Singh passes away

Famous mathematician Vashishth Narayan Singh passed away here on Thursday. He was 77. Born on April 2, 1942, Singh had been suffering from schizophrenia for 40 years. "Singh's condition deteriorated this morning. He was rushed to Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH), where doctors declared him dead," said one of Singh's relatives.

Singh, a resident of Basantpur in Bhojpur district, was shifted to PMCH last month. However, he was discharged following treatment.

He is said to have challenged Einstein's theory of relativity.

