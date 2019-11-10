Former Chief Election Commissioner TN Seshan passes away

Image Source : @NEWSRAGHAV Former Chief Election Commissioner TN Seshan passed away at 87

Leaving behind a legacy of prominent electoral reforms, former Chief Election Commissioner TN Seshan breathed his last on November 10. He passed away at 9:30 pm in Chennai after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 87 years old. TN Seshan was 10th Chief Election Commissioner. He served between 1990 and 1996. TN Seshan's name prominently features whenever electoral reforms in India are discussed. Before assuming charge as Chief Electoral Commissioner, TN Seshan held many high ranking positions. He was appointed as Secretary of Defence in 1988 when Rajiv Gandhi was Prime Minister was India. He also helmed the office as Cabinet Secretary. This is the highest rank an administrative officer in India can rise to.

TN Seshan was 1955 batch IAS officer. The reforms he ushered in the Indian electoral system eliminated a number of electoral malpractices and further cemented India's vibrant democracy.

Seshan was known as an upright officer who was ever unfazed when it came to discharging his duties. His fearless methods in the office often found him at odds with the incumbent government but he marched on nonetheless.

The legendary Seshan was not keeping good health for the past couple of years, a senior police official told PTI.

Known for his no-nonsense attitude, he was largely confined to his home here for the past several years due to old age.

Political leaders and citizens mourned Seshan's death as soon as the news of his passing became public.

"Shri TN Seshan was an outstanding civil servant. He served India with utmost diligence and integrity. His efforts towards electoral reforms have made our democracy stronger and more participative. Pained by his demise. Om Shanti," tweeted PM Narendra Modi

"Sad that former Chief ElectionCommissioner TN Seshan has passed away in Chennai. He was my father’s classmate at VictoriaCollege Palakkad — a courageous &crusty boss who asserted the ElectionCommission’s autonomy& authority as no CEC before him had done. A pillar of our democracy," tweeted Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

