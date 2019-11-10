Image Source : PTI/(FILE) Maharashtra Governor invites Shiv Sena to form government in state

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari invited Shiv Sena to form the government in the state. The invitation came on Sunday evening within hours after BJP made it clear that it can't form government in the state due to inadequate numbers in Maharashtra assembly. Koshyari has asked Eknath Shinde to indicate the willingness and ability of his party to form the government in Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena has time till Monday evening (November 11).

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil told the media that BJP will not form government in the state. Acting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Maharashtra Governor to convey him the party's position.

During the press conference, Patil lashed out at Shiv Sena and accused it of not respecting the people's mandate to Shiv Sena-BJP Mahayuti.

"The Shiv Sena has insulted the public mandate... If it is in a position to form the government along with the support of the Congress-Nationalist Congress Party, our best wishes are with them," said Patil during the press conference.

Shortly after that, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut asserted that Shiv Sena will have its CM in Maharashtra "at any cost".

"Maharashtra will have Sena's chief minister at any cost. Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday informed the party MLAs that Sena will have its chief minister," Raut told reporters.

