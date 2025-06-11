Operation Honeymoon: Meghalaya Police likely to bring Sonam Raghuvanshi to Indore for murder probe After the murder, Sonam initially went missing but resurfaced on June 9 (Monday) in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur, where she surrendered. By then, three of her alleged accomplices- Akash Rajput (19), Vishal Singh Chauhan (22), and Anand Kurmi- had already been arrested.

Indore:

Meghalaya Police are likely to bring Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in the high-profile murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, to Madhya Pradesh's Indore in the coming days as part of their ongoing investigation codenamed 'Operation Honeymoon'. Authorities believe that Indore, Sonam’s hometown, is where the conspiracy to kill Raja was initially hatched. According to police officials, Sonam returned to Indore from Meghalaya shortly after her husband’s murder and stayed at a rented flat in the Dewas Naka locality between May 25 and 27. Her visit is now a critical focus in the investigation.

Police coordination and cross-state probe

Indore's Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rajesh Dandotia, confirmed that Madhya Pradesh police would cooperate fully if Meghalaya authorities request assistance in verifying Sonam’s movements and her meeting with co-accused Raj Kushwaha during her stay in the city.

Meghalaya Police have already arrested five individuals in the case, including Sonam (25) and her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha (20). All suspects are said to be directly involved in the planning and execution of the murder of 29-year-old Raja Raghuvanshi, a transport businessman from Indore.

Timeline of the crime

Raja and Sonam were married on May 11 in Indore and embarked on their honeymoon to Meghalaya on May 20. They were reported missing on May 23. Ten days later, Raja’s body was discovered in a deep gorge near a waterfall in Sohra (Cherrapunji), East Khasi Hills district, on June 2.

Accused’s movements post-crime

After the murder, Sonam initially went missing but resurfaced on June 9 (Monday) in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur, where she surrendered. By then, three of her alleged accomplices- Akash Rajput (19), Vishal Singh Chauhan (22), and Anand Kurmi- had already been arrested. The fourth co-conspirator, Raj Kushwaha (21), believed to be in a relationship with Sonam, was arrested later.

Investigators are working to piece together Sonam’s movements following the crime. Meghalaya Police confirmed she travelled from Mawkdok in a local taxi to Guwahati and then took a train, changing routes frequently to avoid detection. Meanwhile, the three other accused also travelled by taxi to Guwahati and then took a train to Indore.

Deliberate deception by mastermind

Police sources indicate that Raj Kushwaha did not travel to Meghalaya with the group to avoid drawing suspicion and instead maintained a semblance of normalcy by continuing his daily routine in Indore. This strategic move, officials say, was intended to mislead investigators.

The case, marked by betrayal, premeditation, and cross-state coordination, has captured national attention. As the investigation intensifies, further arrests and revelations are expected.