Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: First photo of Sonam and Raj Kushwaha together surfaces

New Delhi:

An old photograph of Sonam Raghuvanshi and her lover, Raj Kushwaha, has gone viral on social media, intensifying the chilling murder case that has shocked the nation. Sonam, the prime accused in the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, has confessed to orchestrating the crime during a Special Investigation Team (SIT) interrogation.

Police officials stated that Sonam broke down when confronted with compelling evidence and admitted her role in the meticulously planned murder. Her confession, made in the presence of Meghalaya Police, revealed her direct involvement in luring her husband to his death.

The gruesome incident unfolded shortly after Raja and Sonam's wedding on May 11. The couple, both residents of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, had set off for their honeymoon on May 20 to the picturesque landscapes of Meghalaya.

Raja Raghuvanshi's body was found in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district

However, by June 2, Raja's lifeless body was found in a gorge near a waterfall in Sohra (Cherrapunji) in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district. Investigations have revealed that Sonam returned to her parental home just four days after her wedding and began coordinating the murder plan with Raj Kushwaha over the phone. Sources claim she persuaded Raja to visit the Kamakhya temple, using it as a pretext to draw him into the northeast, where the murder was to take place.

According to Indore Crime Branch officials, Sonam manipulated Raja emotionally and plotted every step of the journey. She, along with Raj and his associates — Vishal, Anand, and Akash — devised a plan to kill Raja. In case the hired killers failed, Sonam reportedly planned to push Raja off a cliff while pretending to click a photo at a scenic location. The couple also had an escape strategy to flee to Nepal if the plot was discovered.

5 accused in police custody

All five accused, Sonam, Raj Kushwaha, Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Anand, are in custody. They are scheduled to be presented in court, with police expected to request a 10-day remand for further interrogation and a possible crime scene reconstruction.

The chilling betrayal, disguised as a honeymoon, has exposed a calculated murder driven by deceit, emotional manipulation, and a toxic affair.