Sonam Raghuvanshi involved in Raja's murder, claims her brother; family cuts ties amid shocking allegations After their wedding on May 11 in Indore, Raja and Sonam travelled to the northeastern state for their honeymoon. They disappeared on May 23, hours after checking out of a homestay at Nongriat village, 20 km from where Raja's body was found on June 2.

Indore:

In a dramatic turn of events surrounding the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi in Meghalaya, Sonam Raghuvanshi's own brother, Govind, has publicly distanced their family from her, making a strong statement that has sent shockwaves through the local community. Addressing the media from the residence of the deceased Raja Raghuvanshi on Wednesday, Govind did not mince words and claimed that his sister was the main culprit in Raja's murder.

"Based on all the evidence we have seen so far, I am 100 per cent sure that she (Sonam) has committed this murder," Govind declared. He further alleged that every individual implicated in the case has connections to Raj Kushwaha. During the press conference, Govind expressed deep remorse on behalf of his family. "We have completely severed all ties with Sonam. I want to offer my heartfelt apology to Raja Raghuvanshi’s family. What has happened is unforgivable," he added.

'If Sonam is the culprit, she should be hanged'

Speaking further, Govind stated unequivocally that if Sonam is found guilty, she should be given the death penalty. “There has been no contact with her since the incident. She has not accepted her guilt, and we have completely severed all ties with her,” Govind declared.

Govind also pledged his support to the victim’s family.

“From this point on, we will stand with Raja Raghuvanshi’s family and fight for justice,” he affirmed. Adding a layer of intrigue to the case, Govind revealed that Sonam shared a close bond with one of the key accused, Raj Kushwaha. “Raj used to call Sonam ‘Didi’ and for the past three years, she had been tying rakhi to him,” Govind claimed.

What did Raja Raghuvansi say?

Meanwhile, Vipin Raghuvanshi, the brother of the late Raja Raghuvanshi, revealed a startling detail about his recent conversation with Govind. According to Vipin, Govind had reached out to him personally, expressing his desire to visit in order to make a heartfelt confession. "He told me he wanted to admit that his sister had made a grave mistake," Vipin shared. "Govind even went as far as to say that Sonam deserves the death penalty for what she has done," he added.

My son is being trapped: Raj Kushwaha's mother

Meanwhile, the mother of Raj Kushwaha claimed that his son is being "trapped" and "can never do something like this". She requested to save her son. Speaking to the media, his mother said, "My son is not like that; he can never do something like this. He is very young and used to taking care of his three sisters after his father passed away. He started working at Govind's (brother of Sonam Raghuvanshi) office. My husband passed away in 2020. After that, Raj has taken care of our family. Please save my son, this is my only request.

The four accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case were brought to Shillong, the capital city of Meghalaya, on Wednesday. Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused of the case, is also kept at the Shillong Sadar police-station. The Meghalaya Police team have brought these accused to Shillong Sadar police-station after obtaining their seven-day transit remand for further investigation in the case.

