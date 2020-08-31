Image Source : PTI 'May everyone be blessed with joy and best health': PM Modi extends greetings on Onam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his greetings to the people on the occasion of Onam on Monday, saying this is a unique festival that celebrates harmony. The prime minister also posted a clip of his mention of the festival in his Mann Ki Baat broadcast on Sunday.

"Greetings on Onam. This is a unique festival, which celebrates harmony," he tweeted. "It is also an occasion to express gratitude to our hardworking farmers. May everyone be blessed with joy and best health."

Greetings on Onam. This is a unique festival, which celebrates harmony. It is also an occasion to express gratitude to our hardworking farmers. May everyone be blessed with joy and best health. pic.twitter.com/4pjpGRKk6Q — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2020

In the clip, Modi had noted in the address that Onam is increasingly turning out to be an international festival, with the festival now being celebrated abroad as well. Onam is a harvest festival that is celebrated in Kerala.

(With inputs from PTI)

