Two persons have been booked for offering namaz at a temple in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. A case has been registered against the duo identified as Faizal Khan and Mohammad Chand under sections 153-A, 295, 505.

The two had allegedly offered namaz prayers inside the premises of Nand Baba Mandir on October 29 after dodging the temple authorities.

