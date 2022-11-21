Mathura: Car catches fire after it rams into tractor on Yamuna Expressway

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The victims did not get a chance to come out of their four-wheeler which burst into flames immediately on impact.

Mathura: Two persons were charred to death after a car caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura. The car rammed into a tractor parked on the roadside early Monday morning. The victims did not get a chance to come out of their four-wheeler which burst into flames immediately on impact.

Inspector in-charge of Naujheel police station Dharmendra Singh Bhati said the speeding Swift Dzire car, which was going to Agra from Noida, rammed into the stationary tractor near Chandpur Khurd village in Naujheel area on Yamuna Expressway.

The car was blown away and it was burnt to ashes, Bhati said. The deceased have been identified as Lala and Sonu Kumar who are both residents of Delhi. The forensic team of the district has reached the spot and samples have been collected, he said, adding police are probing the matter as to what caused the accident.

