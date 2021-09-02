Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visits dispensary concealing his identity. Here's what happened next

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya concealed his identity while he visited a dispensary Wednesday night. The minister revealed the entire matter on Thursday as he wrote to Dr. Arvind Kumar, whose CGHS dispensary he visited as a regular patient, under a different name.

"I am happy that you spoke with me very nicely, understood my problems, gave your diagnosis and treated me. Your politeness, expertise & devotion to work is inspiring to all doctors across the country," Mandaviya wrote in his letter.

The minister decided to check the services of the doctor by way of concealing his identity under the name Anil Radadiya between 11-11:30 pm on Wednesday.

"If all CGHS and other doctors, healthcare staff treat patients with this kind of sensitivity, we will be able to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's dream of a healthy India," he said.

"I am hopeful that you will continue to work with this spirit by treating patients and work in nation's service. Many many congratulations," Mandaviya further said in his appreciation letter to the doctor.

