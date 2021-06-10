Image Source : PTI/FILE 'Amazed': Sisodia on Govt advice to not share vaccine stock info

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said that he was "amazed" at Central government's order preventing states from sharing information regarding vaccine stocks. He advised the government to focus on ensuring an adequate supply of vaccines to all states.

Sisodia's remarks came a day after the Centre wrote to states and union territories advising them to not share the data of the Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN) system on vaccine stocks and the temperature of vaccine storage in the public domain, saying it is "sensitive information and to be used only for programme improvement".

"Am amazed at the order of Central Govt that prevents states from sharing information regarding vaccine stocks! The Central Govt needs to focus on ensuring adequate supply of vaccine to all, rather than hiding the true position of vaccine availability from the public," Sisodia wrote on Twitter.

In its letter, the Union Ministry of Health said it was overwhelming to see that all states are using the system to update the stock and transactions of Covid vaccines on a daily basis.

"In this regard, please be advised that data and analytics generated by eVIN for inventory and temperature is owned by the Ministry of Health and not to be shared with any other organisation, partner agency, media agency, online and offline public forums without the consent of the ministry," the letter read.

Meanwhile, the government on Thursday made it clear that its advice to states and union territories to obtain permission before sharing eVIN data on vaccine stocks and temperature of storage was aimed at preventing any misuse of this information by various agencies for commercial purposes.

The Delhi government shares information on vaccine stocks and doses administered every day through a vaccination bulletin.

The eVIN system is used to track the vaccine stock status and the temperature at all levels of vaccine storage, from national to sub-district level.

