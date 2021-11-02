Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Manish Gupta murder case: CBI takes over probe into death of Kanpur businessman

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday took over the probe from the Uttar Pradesh Police in connection with the death case of Kanpur-based businessman Manish Gupta, who allegedly died during a police raid at a hotel in Gorakhpur.

Manish Gupta, a 36-year-old property dealer, had died after being allegedly assaulted by the police at a Gorakhpur hotel which they had raided earlier in September.

All six cops wanted in connection with the killing of a Kanpur-based businessman were earlier arrested by the UP Police in October.

The death of the businessman had turned into a huge political controversy with many accusing the Yogi Adityanath government of inaction.

The UP government had earlier on October 2 recommended a CBI probe into this matter. A recommendation to this effect was made to the central government on the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish K Awasthi had said in a press statement.

"Till the time the CBI takes over the inquiry, the special investigation team (SIT) set up for the purpose will probe the matter, transferring the case to Kanpur from Gorakhpur," the statement said.

The government had also ordered the appointment of the businessman's wife Meenakshi Gupta as an officer on special duty (OSD) in the Kanpur Development Authority.

The chief minister had directed for enhancing the financial help to the bereaved family to Rs 40 lakh, the statement added.

Latest India News