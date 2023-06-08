Manipur violence: Security forces recover automatic weapons, warlike stores during combing operations

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Manipur violence: Security forces recover automatic weapons

Manipur violence: In a joint combing operation in Manipur's sensitive areas, Security forces seized automatic weapons and recovered warlike stores following violence in the state. According to Spear Corps of the Indian Army, as many as 29 weapons were recovered Hills and Valley sector of the state. "29 weapons (mostly automatic), mortar, hand grenades, ammunition and warlike stores were recovered by security forces during joint combing operations in Manipur on June 7," Spear Corps of the Indian Army said in a tweet.

Security forces deployed in the troubled state launched a joint operation to comb out weapons and ammunition hidden away by miscreants. "Operations were conducted across Manipur in both Valley and Hill areas under the cover of UAV and Quadcopters," it further said in another tweet.

Notably, during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent visit to Manipur, he appealed to the public to hand over all weapons and ammunition to the administration for maintaining peace and order. The appeal came with a warning about a 'search-and-combing operation' plan, which also mentioned that anyone found to possess weapons during the operation would be prosecuted.

Arms and ammunition recovered from Manipur

Earlier in the day, advisor (Security) to the Manipur government Kuldeep Singh said that a total of 868 arms and 11,518 pieces of ammunition have been recovered to date from different areas in violence-hit Manipur. He also said a total of 57 arms, 318 ammunition, and 5 bombs were also seized by the authorities in the last 24 hours. The recoveries of arms and ammunition were made from Porompat Police Station in Imphal East and Sugnu police station in the Kakching districts of Manipur.

Singh said curfew has been relaxed for 12 hours in five valley districts and for 10 hours and 8 hours in neighbouring hill districts of Manipur. "There is no curfew in six other hill districts. Movement of essential items along NH-37 is ensured. 244 empty vehicles have left Imphal for Jiribam today. A total of 212 loaded vehicles have left Noney and 212 loaded tankers and trucks left Jiribam today," said Singh, who was appointed the security advisor to the Manipur government in the beginning of May in view of the spiralling violence in Manipur.

Manipur Violence

At least 98 people have lost their lives and 310 more were injured in ethnic violence in Manipur that broke out a month ago. A total of 37,450 people are currently sheltered in 272 relief camps in the state. Clashes first broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

(With inputs from agencies)

