Manipur violence: Nagaland evacuates locals; Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh to run special flights for students

Manipur violence : While Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh governments on Sunday announced special flights to bring back students stuck in riot-ridden Manipur, the Nagaland government has already evacuated its students and locals from the violence-hit area.

Violent clashes broke out recently between tribals and members of the majority Meitei community in the north-eastern state of Manipur, which has so far displaced more than 13,000 people and killed at least 54.

Nagaland evacuates 676 civilians stuck in Imphal

As many as 676 civilians of Nagaland were safely evacuated by security forces from violence-hit Manipur on Sunday. Acoring to official sources, the evacuation operation was carried out by Assam Rifles in coordination with Nagaland Government.

"In a meticulously planned and executed multi-agency rescue operation led by a Brigadier from Kohima-based Assam Rifles Inspector General Action Request (IGAR) Headquarters involving movement over two days, the safe evacuation process that commenced yesterday has been completed today. A total of 676 Naga civilians were safely brought to the confines of their loved ones today afternoon," said the official statement.

Indian Army and Assam Rifles which were called in to curb violence in Manipur have successfully rescued nearly 23,000 civilians so far and moved them to the operating bases, a statement from the Indian Army said on Sunday.

Shinde announces special flights for Maharashtrian students

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde announced the plan to evacuate students from Manipur stating that students from the state will be first shifted to Assam from where a special flight will be arranged to bring them back home.

"There are 22 students (in Manipur) from Maharashtra. I have spoken to two of them - Vikash Sharma and Tushar Awhad - and assured them of arranging a special flight to return home. I told them not to be afraid of anything, the state is making all the necessary arrangements to bring them back safely,” he said.

An official communication from Shinde's office later said he dialled Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to discuss providing a safe passage to students from Maharashtra to return home. The students will be shifted to Assam first and from there a special flight will be arranged for them to return home, it said.

Andhra Pradesh takes steps to ensure students' safety

The Andhra Pradesh government has arranged a special flight in coordination with the Ministry of Civil Aviation to evacuate more than 100 students from the state stranded in violence-hit Manipur. However, the details of the flight schedule are awaited which is aimed at bringing back the students to their hometowns safely.

"The Ministry of Civil Aviation has agreed to fly back AP students in a special flight and officials said they will apprise the time and flight details," said a statement shared by the state government on Sunday. The southern state has identified 100 students until now, who are studying in educational institutions such as NIT, IIIT and Central Agriculture University in Manipur.

Just a few days ago, shoot-at-sight orders had been issued in violence-bound Manipur as the state was rocked by a wave of violent protests over the ongoing ATSUM’s (All Tribal Students’ Union, Manipur) solidarity march. "Shoot at sight" could be used when persuasion, warning, and reasonable force "have been exhausted and the situation could not be controlled," according to the Governor's order.

The Manipur government has authorised all District Magistrates, Sub-Divisional Magistrates and all Executive Magistrates/ Special Executive Magistrates to give shoot at sight orders in outrageous cases by which all types of influence, advance notice, and sensible power had been depleted to control the law and order situations.

