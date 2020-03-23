Monday, March 23, 2020
     
Stop flights from landing in Bengal, Mamata Banerjee urges PM Modi amid COVID-19 outbreak

West Bengal Chief MInister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to shut all flight operation to Kolkata airport.

Kolkata Updated on: March 23, 2020 13:54 IST
Mamata Banerjee writes to PM to shutdown all flights to Bengal
Mamata Banerjee writes to PM to shutdown all flights to Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to shut all flight operation to Kolkata airport. The total number of Covid-19 cases in India rose to 415 on Monday, with 15 more people testing positive in Maharashtra. The Centre has also ordered all states to enforce lockdown strictly. Legal action would be taken against violators, said a government notification after Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that some people were still not taking the lockdown seriously. He urged people to protect themselves and their families and follow instructions laid down by the government.

