Maharashtra: 3 workers killed, 4 injured as wall collapses at powerloom factory in Thane

Three labourers were killed and four others injured after a wall collapsed at a powerloom factory in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said. The mishap occurred around 4.30 pm on Friday at Tukaram Compound in Katai area, they said.

"The compound wall of a powerloom factory, which was undergoing repair work, collapsed. Three workers got buried alive, while four others suffered injuries in the incident," chief of Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Santosh Kadam, said in a release issued late on Friday night.

The injured persons were rushed to a local hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment, he said.

The bodies of the deceased, identified as Mansukh Bhai (45), Ranchod Prajapati (50) and Bhagwan Jadhav, (55), were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, the official said.

