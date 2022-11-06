Maharashtra: This school is adopting new measures to make learning fun

Follow us on Image Source : PTI This primary school at Babuwadi-Chartha village has only 50 students and two teachers.

Maharashtra: In a means to make learning fun and keep the students engaged, a government-run primary school in the Aurangabad district of Maharashtra has been coming up with innovative ways. The primary school at Babuwadi-Chartha village has only 50 students and two teachers. Over the years, the school has been catering to students up to Class 5. It has been adopting unique initiatives to teach children social responsibility and make sure they care for the environment.

The school has come up with initiatives such as ‘no bag’ days. “On no-bag days, we do some gardening, yoga, and other fun activities. This has helped improve attendance and children love to come to school because of it,” said Sudhir Tupe, the school’s headmaster, in a statement given to PTI.

Another initiative taken up by the school is the 'smile badge' programme in which children who complete their homework on time get to wear the 'smile badge' during school hours. “The COVID-19 pandemic changed the studying habits of students. The smile badge initiative was started to ensure that children are motivated to finish their homework,” said Tupe.

“We have planted nearly 60 saplings since 2013 in the school premises. Students save some water in their bottles and water the trees on their way home every day,” Tupe said.

