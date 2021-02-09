Khalistan supporter Sarabjeet Singh Kirat arrested in Maharashtra's Nanded

Image Source : INDIA TV Khalistan supporter Sarabjeet Singh Kirat

Maharashtra Police on Sunday arrested a Khalistan supporter in Nanded district. Identified as Sarabjeet Singh Kirat, the Khalistan supporter is a resident of Ludhiana.

A joint operation was launched by Punjab CIB with Nanded Police following which Kirat was held on Sunday night. An FIR has been registered under Section 154 CrPC against Kirat.

Man accused under UAPA nabbed from Maharashtra by Punjab cops

Meanwhile, in a different case, a man accused in a case of unlawful activities has been arrested from Nanded in Maharashtra by Punjab police with the help of their local counterparts, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Gurpinder Singh (aged around 40), a native of Punjab's Muktsar district, was accused under provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Nanded police official told PTI. The police did not divulge any other details of the case.

The accused had fled from Amritsar and was working in Nanded since some time, the official said. The Punjab police with the help of their counterparts in Nanded caught the accused on Sunday, he said.

On Monday, he was produced before a Nanded court which handed him over to the Punjab police, he said. No prohibited material was seized from him, he added.

