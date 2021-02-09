Red Fort violence: Mastermind Deep Sidhu arrested, says Delhi Police

Image Source : DELHI POLICE Actor Deep Sidhu arrested by the Delhi Police.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Tuesday said that Deep Sidhu, an accused in the Red Fort violence case, has been arrested. The Punjabi actor is accused of instigating a group of farmers to storm the Red Fort on Republic Day during the tractor parade. He has also been named in an FIR by police. Sidhu was seen in the video footage of the Red Fort violence. He was absconding since then.

Sidhu was tracked down and arrested in an operation led by Delhi Police’s DCP Sanjeev Yadav.

Sidhu was in contact with a woman friend and actor who lives in California. He used to make videos and send it to her, and she used to upload them on his Facebook account, police said.

Last week, police had announced cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information that can lead to the arrest of Sidhu and three others in connection with the Red Fort violence.

READ MORE: Delhi Police announces Rs 1 lakh cash reward for sharing info on Deep Sidhu, others

Thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police during the tractor parade called by farmer unions on January 26 to highlight their demand for repeal of the Centre's three farm laws. Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. Some protesters even hoisted religious flags on its domes and a flagstaff at the ramparts, where the national flag is unfurled by the Prime Minister on Independence Day.

READ MORE: Red Fort mayhem: Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu, gangster Lakha Sidhana booked

Latest India News