Image Source : PTI Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh tests coronavirus positive

Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh on Monday took to Twtter and informed that he has tested positive for coronavirus and is isolating himself. The state textile minister also said he is currently asymptomatic and urged those who came in close contact with him to get themselves tested.

"This is to inform that Ive tested positive for COVID-19. Im currently asymptomatic and isolating myself. I request all those who have come in close contact with me to get themselves tested, Shaikh, who is also Mumbai City's guardian minister, tweeted.

This is to inform that I’ve tested positive for #COVID19. I’m currently asymtomatic and isolating myself.



I request all those who have come in close contact with me to get themselves tested.



I will continue to work from home to serve the people of my state. 🙏🏻 — Aslam Shaikh, INC (@AslamShaikh_MLA) July 20, 2020

Shaikh, the Congress MLA from Malad-West seat in Mumbai, also said he will continue to work from home. He is the fourth minister in the Uddhav Thackeray government to have been infected by the novel coronavirus.

Earlier, state ministers Jitendra Awhad, Ashok Chavan and Dhananjay Munde had tested positive for the disease and later recovered.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage