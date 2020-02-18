Image Source : FILE Maharashtra : Matka den busted in Jalna; six held (representative image)

Six persons were arrested and valuables worth Rs 60 lakh were seized from an alleged 'matka' (gambling) den in a residential building at Double Jeen in Maharashtra's Jalna city, an official said on Tuesday.

The police received a complaint about the matka den and raided the apartment of Machindra Uttaram Athawale (63) on Monday, inspector Devidas Shelke said. While six people were caught red-handed, valuables worth Rs 60 lakh including 12 smartphones, computers, printers and cash were seized from the premises, he added.

On interrogation, the arrested accused revealed that the racket was being run by Shivling Chaggan Appa Veer, a resident Kabadi Mohalla of Jalna, the official said. The police are on the look out for the main accused in the case, he added.

