Coronavirus was predicted 40 years ago? Internet is shocked

The coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed over 1000 lives in China, was predicted about 40 years ago. A thriller novel 'The Eyes of Darkness', written by Dean Koontz in 1981, mentioned a virus named Wuhan-400. In the novel, the virus was created as a weapon in a laboratory. The novel talks of a Chinese military lab that creates a virus as part of its biological weapons programmed. The lab is located in Wuhan, which lends the virus its name, Wuhan-400.

"It was around that time that a Chinese scientist named Li Chen moved to the United States while carrying a floppy disk of data from China’s most important and dangerous new biological weapon of the past decade. They call it Wuhan-400 because it was developed in their RDNA laboratory just outside the city of Wuhan," an excerpt from the book read.

A Twitter user, who goes by the name Darren of Plymouth, posted screenshots of the excerpt from the novel which has the mention of the virus Wuhan-400 in it.

"It is a strange world we live in," the tweet read.

Netizens were taken by surprise over the fiction book predicting the virus 40 years ago. Here's a look at some reactions.

Is Coranavirus a biological Weapon developed by the Chinese called Wuhan -400? This book was published in 1981. Do read the excerpt. pic.twitter.com/Qdep1rczBe — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) February 16, 2020

Read most of Dean Koontz books and enjoyed how descriptive they were. This, however, is a little too close to the 🦴 😱 — Stephen Wayman (@Swaydogg) February 16, 2020

Omg..... I remember that series. Scared the absolute life out of me when I was younger!! 😵 — Sea Haze 🎨 We're free 🇬🇧🥂🎉🔱🏴WTO (@seahaze55) February 17, 2020