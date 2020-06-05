Image Source : FILE Maharashtra: Man kills self in accidental shooting at Shahapur

A 28-year-old man allegedly shot himself dead by accident at a housing colony in Shahapur town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday. The incident took place at a residential colony at Atgaon on Wednesday, where some residents were having a joint birthday celebration, senior inspector Ghanshyam Aadhav of Shahapur police station said.

During the party, Siddesh Jangam entered a neighbour's flat where he allegedly found a revolver and accidentally shot himself with what he thought was a fake weapon, he said.

On hearing the gunshot, other residents rushed to the scene and found Jangam lying in a pool of blood, the official said.

The police were immediately informed by the deceased's father, who is a railway employee, he said, adding that the body was sent for post-mortem.

An offence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Bharat Shere, who owned the weapon and no arrest has been made so far, the official said.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage