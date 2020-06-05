Maharashtra: Man kills self in accidental shooting at Shahapur

A 28-year-old man allegedly shot himself dead by accident at a housing colony in Shahapur town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday. The incident took place at a residential colony at Atgaon on Wednesday, where some residents were having a joint birthday celebration, senior inspector Ghanshyam Aadhav of Shahapur police station said.
During the party, Siddesh Jangam entered a neighbour's flat where he allegedly found a revolver and accidentally shot himself with what he thought was a fake weapon, he said.
On hearing the gunshot, other residents rushed to the scene and found Jangam lying in a pool of blood, the official said.
The police were immediately informed by the deceased's father, who is a railway employee, he said, adding that the body was sent for post-mortem.
An offence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Bharat Shere, who owned the weapon and no arrest has been made so far, the official said.