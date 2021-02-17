Image Source : PTI Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray warns of lockdown again as Covid cases rise in state

As Maharashtra has witnessed hike in coronavirus cases in the last few days, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray warned that the state government will reimpose a lockdown if Covid-related norms are not followed.

CM Thackeray said that if people did not follow social distancing and wear mask, another lockdown may follow.

“People have become carefree. It is for the people to decide if they want a lockdown or want to continue living with the small restrictions like now,” said Thackeray, while directing local administrations to crack down on citizens and establishments that are found violating Covid-19 norms and standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Meanwhile, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said there was no reason to panic but safety norms must be followed.

“We are not considering any lockdown at the moment, but people have to cooperate and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour as that is the only way forward,” Tope said.

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar issued a lockdown warning across the city.

“The number of patients is increasing in the city. While local trains have resumed operations for all and several other activities have begun, people should continue to wear masks, maintain social distancing and use sanitizers,” she said. “But, it has been observed that people are not following the norms. Schools were to open in the coming days, but we are reconsidering it now. We can head towards a lockdown and it is in the hands of citizens itself to avoid it.”

Since last Wednesday, Maharashtra has been reporting more than 3,000 cases on daily basis. On Sunday, it recorded 4,092 cases, the highest single-day spike in more than a month. The caseload in the state reached 20,71,306 while the death toll rose to 51,591.

There has been relaxation in travel restrictions since February 1 which could have been one of the factors behind the increase in numbers, said a health department official. Mumbai division reported 862 cases, taking the cumulative caseload to 7,06,303, while the death toll in the region reached 19,712. The number of total cases in the Pune division stood at 5,10,158 and deaths at 11,678.

