Maharashtra to announce relaxations for hotels, malls, multiplexes? Uddhav to take a call today

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold a meeting of the coronavirus task force on Monday to deliberate on granting more relaxations to hotels, shops, malls, restaurants, multiplexes, and places of religious worship.

Ahead of the meet, representatives from the Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association called on Mumbai city Guardian minister Aslam Shaikh to reiterate their request to allow opening of hotels till 10 pm. Shaikh assured the association that he would put forth their request before the chief minister.

Meanwhile, the Retailers Association of India (RAI) also urged the state government to allow reopening of malls and multiplexes immediately, stating that any further delay would "spell doom for businesses and employees associated with malls".

According to retailers' body, the capacity of malls and retail businesses in the state to bear any further losses is over as they continue to incur expenditures such as electricity charges, property tax, other taxes and license fees during the closure period while revenues have remained zero.

Fully vaccinated Mumbaikars allowed travel in local trains

Earlier on Sunday, Thackeray permitted fully vaccinated citizens of Mumbai to travel in local trains from August 15, but a gap of 14 days from the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine is necessary to avail the facility. The suburban train services in the metropolis were suspended for general public in April this year when the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic was at its peak in the state. Till now, only government employees and essential services staffers were allowed to travel in local trains.

Over 5,000 new coronavirus cases

According to the state health department, Maharashtra reported 5,508 coronavirus positive cases and 151 fatalities on Sunday, pushing the tally to 63,53,327 and the toll to 1,33,996. On the other hand, a total of 4,895 patients were discharged during the day, raising the number of recoveries to 61,44,388 so far in Maharashtra, leaving the state with 71,510 active cases.

Now, the Maharashtra's case recovery rate stands at 96.71 per cent and the fatality rate is 2.1 per cent.

Mumbai city reported 305 cases and nine deaths on Sunday, taking the count to 7,37,497 and the death toll to 15,951.

