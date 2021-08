Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai local train services to start for people who have taken both the doses of Covid vaccine.

Mumbai local train services will start from August 15 for people who have taken both the doses of COVID19 vaccine, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced on Sunday.

Addressing media today, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, "passengers can download (local) train passes through the mobile app. Those who do not have smartphones can take photo passes from municipal ward offices in the city as well as suburban railway stations."

