Tuesday, June 21, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Maharashtra crisis: Rebel leader Eknath Shinde speaks with CM Uddhav Thackeray | DETAILS

Maharashtra crisis: Rebel leader Eknath Shinde speaks with CM Uddhav Thackeray | DETAILS

Shinde and his loyalist MLAs have been staying in a hotel in Surat since Monday night - hours after the results of the MLC polls in Maharashtra were declared.

Sachin Chaudhary Reported by: Sachin Chaudhary
Mumbai Updated on: June 21, 2022 19:57 IST
Maharashtra crisis: Rebel leader Eknath Shinde speaks with
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Maharashtra crisis: Rebel leader Eknath Shinde speaks with CM Uddhav Thackeray | DETAILS 

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday spoke to rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and insisted that he come back to Mumbai and hold a discussion. Shinde and his loyalist MLAs have been staying in a hotel in Surat since Monday night - hours after the results of the MLC polls in Maharashtra were declared.

Shinde in his 20-minute phone conversation insisted on patching up with BJP. However, the rebel leader clarified that he has not reached any conclusions yet. Nor has he signed any document. He said that he is raising demands only for the party's good and not for his personal interests, sources said.

ALSO READ | Eknath Shinde never told us about CM ambitions, says Sharad Pawar

ALSO READ | Eknath Shinde's first reaction: 'Balasaheb has given us teachings of Hindutva...'

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News