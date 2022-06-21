Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Maharashtra crisis: Rebel leader Eknath Shinde speaks with CM Uddhav Thackeray | DETAILS

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday spoke to rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and insisted that he come back to Mumbai and hold a discussion. Shinde and his loyalist MLAs have been staying in a hotel in Surat since Monday night - hours after the results of the MLC polls in Maharashtra were declared.

Shinde in his 20-minute phone conversation insisted on patching up with BJP. However, the rebel leader clarified that he has not reached any conclusions yet. Nor has he signed any document. He said that he is raising demands only for the party's good and not for his personal interests, sources said.

ALSO READ | Eknath Shinde never told us about CM ambitions, says Sharad Pawar

ALSO READ | Eknath Shinde's first reaction: 'Balasaheb has given us teachings of Hindutva...'

Latest India News