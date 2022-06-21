Eknath Shinde's first reaction: 'Balasaheb has given us teachings of Hindutva...'

Eknath Shinde has turned rebel along with some MLAs. They are currently camping at a hotel in Surat.

In his first reaction after going incommunicado since late last night, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has invoked Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray to remind the party's Hindutva pitch. Shinde tweeted that he will never forget the ideas of Balasaheb for power and never will.

"We are Balasaheb Thackeray’s hardcore Shiv Sainiks. Balasaheb has given us the teachings of Hindutva. We shall never forget the ideas of Balasaheb and the teachings of Anand Dighe for power and never will," he tweeted in Marathi.

The late Dighe, a Shiv Sena stalwart from Thane, was the political mentor of Shinde.