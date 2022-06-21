Follow us on Image Source : PTI Eknath Shinde never told us about CM ambitions, says Sharad Pawar

Maharashtra Political Crisis: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday sought to blame the BJP for the current political crisis in Maharashtra. Addressing the media in Delhi, Pawar said that this is the third attempt being made to pull down the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government but expressed confidence that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will be able to handle the situation.

On the MLC polls loss, he said, "Cross voting happens in such polls, nothing new in that. We will find a solution." Out of 10 seats that were up for grab, the opposition BJP won an additional seat as its fifth candidate benefitted from the cross-voting.

When Pawar was asked about Sena leader Eknath Shinde who along with several Sena MLAs has turned rebel and camping in Surat since late last night, Pawar said, "Eknath Shinde never told about his CM ambitions." "It is an internal matter of Shiv Sena, they will inform us after assessing the situation," he added.

The NCP chief said he would be meeting Uddhav Thackeray later in the day and would be leaving for Mumbai soon after the opposition meeting on the joint presidential candidate.

"There are no differences in the alliance and all have full confidence in the leadership of Thackeray," he told reporters. Pawar, who played a crucial role in the formation of the MVA, exuded confidence that the government will complete its full five-year term and ruled out going with the BJP, in case the state government falls.

Latest India News