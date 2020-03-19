CM Thackeray to decide on suspending Mumbai local trains, seeks peoples' help for 'war against virus'

Amid coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to take a crucial decision by today evening on suspending Mumbai's lifeline, the local train services, for a few days, as one of the measures of 'social distancing' to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The matter will be discussed at the state cabinet meeting as the government is firm that the coronavirus must not be allowed to spread from 'Phase II to Phase III' at any cost.

Besides the suburban trains, the decision could also include the Mumbai Metro Rail, Monorail and other public modes of transport which have a potential to virtually paralyse the country's commercial capital.

Thackeray on Thursday sought peoples' cooperation for the ongoing 'war against virus' that has created global medical havoc since the past couple of months.

Addressing the people of the state, Thackeray assured that the state and Centre are "fully geared" for what he termed as 'a world war' that has been waged against coronavirus.

"Like in the days of the (1971) India-Pakistan War, the siren has been sounded. We all have to be alert and fight this global war. This virus is spreading step-by-step and Maharashtra has the highest number of affected," Thackeray said.

He reiterated his impassioned plea to the 1.70 crore people of Mumbai to reduce the crowds in public and avoid 'social contacts'.

"There is some improvement. But more needs to be done. Please try to remain indoors as far as possible, avoid all unnecessary commutes/travels and exercise precautions at all times. Work from home as far as possible. Those with the 'quarantine stamps' must not step out," Thackeray urged.

The Chief Minister's address came hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled address to the nation tonight at 8 p.m.

